Vigil@nce - Mitogen: privilege escalation via Unidirectional-routing Protection
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 04/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Unidirectional-routing Protection of Mitogen, in order to escalate his privileges.
