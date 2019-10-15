Vigil@nce - Keycloak: privilege escalation via Adapter Endpoints Access

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RHEL, JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Adapter Endpoints Access of Keycloak, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...