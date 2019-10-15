Vigil@nce - Keycloak: privilege escalation via Adapter Endpoints Access
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL, JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Adapter Endpoints Access of Keycloak, in order to escalate his privileges.
