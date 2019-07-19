Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect Backup-Archive Client: read-write access via VxFS HP-UX Filesystems
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via VxFS HP-UX Filesystems of IBM Spectrum Protect Backup-Archive Client, in order to read or alter data.
