Vigil@nce - IBM Spectrum Protect Plus: two vulnerabilities
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Tivoli Storage Manager.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/07/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of IBM Spectrum Protect Plus.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter