Vigil@nce - Firefox: information disclosure via Stored Passwords Copy
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Firefox, Slackware, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Stored Passwords Copy of Firefox, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter