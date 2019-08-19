Vigil@nce - wpa_supplicant: information disclosure via Brainpool Curves Timing Differences
September 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: radio connection.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Brainpool Curves Timing Differences of wpa_supplicant, in order to obtain sensitive information.
