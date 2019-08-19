Vigil@nce - wpa_supplicant: information disclosure via Brainpool Curves Timing Differences

September 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: radio connection.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Brainpool Curves Timing Differences of wpa_supplicant, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...