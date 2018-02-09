Vigil@nce - IBM Notes: executing DLL code via Smart Update

April 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local attacker can create a malicious DLL, and then put it in the temporary folder of IBM Notes, in order to make Smart Update run it.

Impacted products: Notes.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 09/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY



