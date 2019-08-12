Vigil@nce - GOsa: privilege escalation via Success Status
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 12/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Success Status of GOsa, in order to escalate his privileges.
