Vigil@nce - FreeIPA: privilege escalation via session cookie steling

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FreeIPA.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: unique source (2/5).

Creation date: 18/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can reuse a stolen session cookie for FreeIPA after user logout, in order to get his privileges.

