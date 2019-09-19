Vigil@nce - Drupal TableField: information disclosure via CSV Export
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via CSV Export of Drupal TableField, in order to obtain sensitive information.
