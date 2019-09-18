Vigil@nce - IBM WebSphere Application Server: directory traversal via Admin Network Deployment

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WebSphere AS Traditional.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via Admin Network Deployment of IBM WebSphere Application Server, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

