Vigil@nce - Drupal Core: Cross Site Scripting via Date Format Configuration

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Date Format Configuration of Drupal Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Drupal Core.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 04/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Core module can be installed on Drupal.

However, it does not filter received data via Date Format Configuration before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Date Format Configuration of Drupal Core, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...