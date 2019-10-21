Vigil@nce - nfs-utils: read-write access via /var/lib/nfs

November 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: privileged account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via /var/lib/nfs of nfs-utils, in order to read or alter data.

