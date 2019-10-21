Vigil@nce - nfs-utils: read-write access via /var/lib/nfs
November 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via /var/lib/nfs of nfs-utils, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter