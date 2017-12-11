Vigil@nce - Docker Moby: denial of service via gzip decompression
February 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can consume all disk storage via the unlimited decompression of a Gzip file by Docker Moby, in order to trigger a denial of service.
Impacted products: Docker CE, Fedora, openSUSE Leap.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 11/12/2017.
Revision date: 08/02/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can consume all disk storage via the unlimited decompression of a Gzip file by Docker Moby, in order to trigger a denial of service.
A detailed analysis was not performed for this bulletin.
