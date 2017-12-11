Vigil@nce - Docker Moby: denial of service via gzip decompression

February 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can consume all disk storage via the unlimited decompression of a Gzip file by Docker Moby, in order to trigger a denial of service.

Impacted products: Docker CE, Fedora, openSUSE Leap.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 11/12/2017.

Revision date: 08/02/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can consume all disk storage via the unlimited decompression of a Gzip file by Docker Moby, in order to trigger a denial of service.

A detailed analysis was not performed for this bulletin.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...