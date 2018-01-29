Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: adress disclosure via the boot log

February 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local attacker can read the log file for kernel boot messages, in order to get kernel addresses.

Impacted products: Fedora, Linux.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 29/01/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...