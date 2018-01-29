Vigil@nce - Linux kernel: adress disclosure via the boot log
February 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read the log file for kernel boot messages, in order to get kernel addresses.
Impacted products: Fedora, Linux.
Severity: 1/4.
Creation date: 29/01/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
