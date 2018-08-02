Vigil@nce - Cisco Web Security Appliance: Cross Site Scripting via Reflected and Document Object Model-Based
October 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Reflected and Document Object Model-Based of Cisco Web Security Appliance, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
Impacted products: AsyncOS, Cisco WSA.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 02/08/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Cisco Web Security Appliance product offers a web service.
However, it does not filter received data via Reflected and Document Object Model-Based before inserting them in generated HTML documents.
An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Reflected and Document Object Model-Based of Cisco Web Security Appliance, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
