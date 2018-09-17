Vigil@nce - WordPress Feed Statistics: open redirect

October 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user of WordPress Feed Statistics, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Creation date: 17/09/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Feed Statistics plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, the web service accepts to redirect the victim with no warning, to an external site indicated by the attacker.

An attacker can therefore deceive the user of WordPress Feed Statistics, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...