Vigil@nce - Cisco Aironet: denial of service via Aggregated Traffic Deadlock
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco Aironet.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can generate a fatal error via Aggregated Traffic Deadlock of Cisco Aironet, in order to trigger a denial of service.
