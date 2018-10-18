Vigil@nce - Cisco Wireless LAN Controller: privilege escalation via TACACS GUI
December 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Cisco Wireless Controller.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/10/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via TACACS GUI of Cisco Wireless LAN Controller, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter