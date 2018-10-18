Vigil@nce - Drupal Search Autocomplete: Cross Site Scripting

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal Search Autocomplete, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Drupal Modules not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Search Autocomplete module can be installed on Drupal.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of Drupal Search Autocomplete, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...