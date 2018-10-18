Vigil@nce - Cisco Wireless LAN Controller: directory traversal via HTTP Request Parameters

December 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Cisco Wireless Controller.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/10/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can traverse directories via HTTP Request Parameters of Cisco Wireless LAN Controller, in order to read a file outside the service root path.

