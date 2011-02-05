Veritas and Pure Storage Extend Collaboration to Reduce Downtime for Mission Critical Applications and Services

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

Today at Pure//Accelerate, Pure Storage’s annual user conference, Veritas Technologies announced an expansion of its collaborative solutions for customers that include application resiliency, data analytics, and long-term retention. These solutions provide customers with business continuity for mission critical applications, and storage optimization using Veritas data analytics and long-term retention solutions.

Since announcing their collaboration in October 2018, Veritas and Pure Storage have provided joint customers with industry-leading, cost-effective backup and recovery for both on-premises and cloud environments. Veritas’ NetBackup™ integrated snapshot-based protection for Pure Storage’s FlashArray has helped customers guard against ransomware and data loss. The integration of the Pure Storage FlashBlade as a storage target to Veritas enables data protection and rapid restore for mission critical workloads. In addition, shared customers can leverage FlashBlade as a Data Hub for streaming analytics and AI cluster projects with Veritas NetBackup providing data protection.

Three new integrations announced today extend the collaboration across the entire Veritas Enterprise Data Services platform, providing Veritas and Pure Storage customers with business continuity for mission critical apps and unprecedented insights into data and infrastructure.

• The Pure Storage FlashArray now integrates with Veritas InfoScale™ to deliver mission-critical levels of performance and round-the-clock availability for the most demanding applications.

• Pure Storage products now tightly integrate with Veritas APTARE™ IT Analytics, providing customers with data insights to optimize capacity, utilization and performance and streamline compliance with an increasing number of data regulations.

• The Veritas Access Appliance provides a resilient and cost-effective solution for the preservation of FlashArray data snapshots for long-term retention. “Enterprises today need the agility to scale, analyze and protect data critical to their businesses,” said Prakash Darji, General Manager, FlashArray, Pure Storage. “Integrating our services and solutions with Veritas will continue to provide our customers with access to the information they need to run business efficiently.”

Since the partnership began, customers have seen optimized RPO and RTO for critical and highly transactional applications through Pure Storage’s architecture. Veritas integration with Pure Storage has provided customers with consistent, reliable data recovery with point-in-time copies, and faster backups at peak performance without lengthy snapshot windows and application time-outs.