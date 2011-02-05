ThreatQuotient Expands Support for Rhino Conservation in Honour of World Rhino Day

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced its partnership with Helping Rhinos, a charity organisation focused on providing a sustainable future for rhinos. As an official supporter, ThreatQuotient aims to bring awareness to rhino conservation efforts and to raise money for initiatives that will ensure protection of the endangered species. The rhino has been a symbol of strength and steadiness for ThreatQuotient since it was selected as the official mascot in 2013, and this partnership marks a next step in ThreatQuotient’s goal to contribute positive change for the fortunes of the rhino.

Less than 30,000 rhino remain in the world today, and Helping Rhinos is leading innovative approaches to conservation that will preserve and develop new habitat for rhino, and protect rhino from poaching and the illegal wildlife trade. They provide information and education to both local and global communities on the importance of sustaining rhino populations in their natural habitat, and create scalable, sustainable projects that will ensure the long-term survival of rhinos and other endangered wildlife. In honour of World Rhino Day, taking place on 22nd September 2019, ThreatQuotient adopted a baby rhino named Mthetho, which means “justice” in the local isiXhosa language.

As a central part of the company’s identity and culture, rhinos make up much of ThreatQuotient’s Reston, Va. and Mt. Airy, Md. office décor and a stuffed baby rhino arrives at the desk of all new employees, no matter where they are in the world. The company’s weekly internal newsletter, the Rhino Reader, contains important news, highlights employee milestones and achievements, lists birthdays, anniversaries and more. Individual and team successes are celebrated with the banging of a custom gong etched with a large rhino, and musically inclined employees perform together and entertain the team at company functions as the ‘Crash Band’.

ThreatQuotient launched their association with rhino conservation with a pilot program that included bringing “rhinos” – puppies – to their 2018 RSA Conference booth. For every attendee badge scanned at ThreatQuotient’s booth during the following events throughout the remainder of 2019, the company will donate $1 to Helping Rhinos. More information and an online donation link can be found here: https://www.helpingrhinos.org/threatq

ThreatQuotient is also a strong advocate for the Greater Washington technology community. In addition to attending the events listed above, Czupak will be speaking on the Emerging Technologies panel as part of NVTC’s 2019 Capital Cyber Summit on 1st October. He will join Tom Knox, Partner at Morrison & Foerster; Melvin Greer, Senior Principal Engineer and Chief Data Scientist, Americas for Intel; and Matt Howard, Chief Marketing Officer at Sonatype.