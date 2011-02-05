AVEVA Builds on Continued Success to Deliver End-to-End Digital Transformation Capability

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

18 months on from completing its combination with Schneider Electric’s industrial software business AVEVA is positioned as the first company in the engineering and industrial software market to comprehensively address the end-to-end digital transformation imperatives with an integrated portfolio of solutions that deliver efficiency, unlock value and empower people across the lifecycle of capital assets and operational value chains.

AVEVA’s integrated portfolio capability harnesses the power of technologies such as artificial intelligence, extended reality (XR), digital twin and cloud computing, coupled with the rich functionality of its industry leading applications. This capability enables companies to realize capital project efficiency, edge to enterprise visualization, optimized value chains, safe and reliable operations, and a workforce empowered with actionable decision support. AVEVA’s portfolio integration over the 18 months since the merger was based on its customer engagements across the oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage, power, mining and smart infrastructure markets. AVEVA’s portfolio capability has been validated with real-life digital transformation imperatives across these segments and have already delivered measurable value.

Breaking Down Silos across Capital Projects and Operations

For greenfield and brownfield capital projects, AVEVA provides a unified engineering environment with common information that can be used across all stages of the capital project and between owner operators and engineering contractors, from conceptual design to handover. This increases collaboration across all stages of the project and breaks down silos between specialized engineering disciplines and project stages in a new and unique way, so that customers can reduce risk and deliver on time and budget, cutting total installed cost by up to 15% saving hundreds of millions of dollars.

Once plants are in operation, AVEVA’s portfolio enables never before realized enterprise-wide visualization of engineering, operations and maintenance information in real time through the AVEVA Unified Operations Center to increase visibility and enhance decision making across the enterprise. AVEVA’s Value Chain Optimization solutions, enables customers to eliminate information silos and integrate critical business processes across the operational value chain, unlocking hidden value and improving profitability.

AVEVA’s Asset Performance portfolio leverages existing data and applies advanced predictive and prescriptive analytics based on highly validated models of assets to help workers anticipate, spot and respond to operational problems, before they occur. Coupled with mixed reality enabled mobile workforce technology, customers can now reduce unplanned downtime, improve workforce safety and reduce business risk.