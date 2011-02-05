SecureAuth Accelerates Channel Program

September 2019 by Marc Jacob

SecureAut announced that it is significantly enhancing its channel program, giving customers more choice while driving rapid partner growth and profitability prospects. SecureAuth’s strategy to become a 100% channel-involved business will provide partners with increased service opportunities and managed services. With new Senior Vice President of Sales and Channel Worldwide David Woodward, and a 50% year-over-year growth target, the company is focused on further enabling existing and new partnerships among value-added resellers, distributors, systems integrators and technology partners.

The SecureAuth Partner Program provides business benefits, incentives and resources for qualified partners to drive new opportunities while remaining as trusted advisers to their customers. SecureAuth has established deep relationships with some of the leading security solution providers, such as Fishtech, Optiv, Spectrami and Sirius – delivering innovative identity and access management solutions to B2B, B2C and B2E enterprises.

SecureAuth is taking its partner program to the next level by enhancing resources and tools to further augment providers’ go-to-market strategies. This collaborative program helps expert partners sell and implement SecureAuth solutions, providing enterprises with the most flexible and adaptable identity and access management (IAM) solution available to prevent identity-related breaches. With the accelerated program, partners will also have the opportunity to take advantage of business value-added modules for continued business growth. The program has a tiered structure for specialized support: Authorized, Elite and Elite+.

Opportunity and Market Growth

With the SecureAuth Identity Platform – an IAM solution that secures workforce and customer identities everywhere, whether hybrid, on-premises or the cloud – SecureAuth partners are able to grow their business in one of the fastest-growing segments in the cybersecurity industry today. According to Zion Market Research, the global IAM market was around $10.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach approximately $23.38 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 12.84%.

As IDC Program Director Jay Bretzmann wrote in Worldwide Identity Forecast, 2019–2023 (July 2019): "Getting identity right has never been more important; identity is not only the new perimeter but a developing linchpin for a 3rd Platform world. Continued cloud migrations will require an automated, transparent and secure approach to identity beyond clumsy username/password and SMS text."

Expanding the Channel Leadership Team

SecureAuth also announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of David Woodward as senior vice president of worldwide sales and channel. Woodward comes to the company as a recognized leader with over 20 years of industry experience in executive, sales, channels, services and operational roles in a variety of enterprise-focused organizations. Before joining SecureAuth, Woodward spent significant time working in the reseller community at Calence (acquired by Insight), and Kudelski Security, and has worked at software and product companies including executive roles at Avaya, cloud IaaS provider Faction and Cisco.