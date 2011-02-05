Veritas Brings Enterprise Class Data Protection to the Edge with Flex 5150

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Newest member of the Veritas appliances portfolio helps organizations extend availability, protection and insights beyond the data center and cloud

Veritas Technologies unveiled the Veritas™ Flex 5150 appliance, a complete data protection solution purpose built for the edge of enterprise networks. The Flex 5150 is the first appliance from Veritas to bring the NetBackup™ enterprise-class data protection to edge, branch, and remote offices.

Gartner predicts that by 2022, more than 50 percent of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the data center or cloud.(1) But, while data at the edge requires the same enterprise-class protection as in the data center, remote and branch locations have cost and space constraints that are unique to those environments.

With the Veritas Flex 5150, deploying and maintaining enterprise levels of protection at the edge is no longer a challenge. Designed for locations with limited space and IT resources, the Flex 5150 is a fully functional NetBackup solution that integrates completely with NetBackup in the core data center and the cloud, yet is easy to set up and maintain for the edge.

Benefits of the Flex 5150 for enterprise data protection at the edge:

Protects and restores data at the edge, where it is created

Seamlessly integrates with NetBackup in the data center and in the cloud through a modern containerized architecture

Simplifies and centralizes remote management with automated policies to reduce risk and ensure consistent protection

Cost effective, compact and easy to install

Flex 5150 will be generally available before the end of the year.

(1) Source: Gartner, Inc., Market Guide for Edge Computing Solutions for Industrial IoT, S. Rao, Sept 23, 2019