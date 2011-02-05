Headline: Sovereign Safe Controls Access to their Safety Deposit Vault through Efficient Matrix Security Solutions

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Sovereign Safe provides deposit facilities that truly push the global standards of the safe deposit industry.

With the very latest modular high compression steel vaults constructed and installed by specialist manufacturers, state-of-the-art biometric access with complete audit trail from electronic alarmed lockers, Sovereign stands unrivalled as a leader amongst any high security facility anywhere in the world. No high street bank nor any safe deposit centre can match their credentials and the extraordinary security levels they have achieved.

Challenges:

People across the country have been targeted for their valuables, not only on the streets but also in their homes. Challenges were to offer a complete peace of mind by delivering highest-level of security and access permission through various levels of security check (e.g. Card and Biometric Palm Vein Reader).

Solution:

Matrix solved these challenges by providing COSEC PANEL LITE, VEGA, PVR, PATH Series, and ARC DC100P. Matrix Access Control solution helps boost security along with barriers and door controllers. Offered solution is designed to address security concerns in a professional and systematic method without compromising hospitality and productivity. It allows enrolling visitor’s Fingerprint/Palm Vein Reader/RFID Card to provide the visitor with access to restricted area as per below criteria:

2-Person rule: This is enforced by requiring the presence of atleast two authorized persons

Route based access: This allows user to access the authorised route only

Anti-pass back: This restricts to enter a secured area second time without first leaving it

Results:

Peace of mind

Seamless experience

Increase productivity of staff

Quick actions on exceptions

Multi-layer authentication

Boost customer satisfaction

Products Offered:

COSEC VEGA CAX integrated with turnstile

COSEC PVR DOOR CONTORLLER

COSEC PANEL LITE

COSEC PATH Series

COSEC ARC DC100P