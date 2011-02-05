BlackBerry Announces Availability of CylancePROTECT for Mobile

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Organizations are using mobile devices to compete in an agile, evolving market. For the first time, more than half of all devices connected to the Internet are mobile. At the same time, mobile malware is more prevalent than ever, with attacks rising 50% in the last year alone. Gartner confirms this trend and now recommends that IT Security Risk Management leaders implement MTD solutions. CylancePROTECT augments the security baseline provided by BlackBerry UEM by preventing attacks at the device and application levels. The solution proactively identifies security vulnerabilities and potential malicious activities on mobile devices by monitoring OS updates, system parameters, device configurations, and system libraries.

CylancePROTECT automated threat detection continuously works to protect all mobile endpoints from malware infections, URL phishing attacks, and application integrity checking without disrupting end-users, leveraging the best of zero trust architectures. Unlike traditional endpoint security products that rely on signatures and behavior analysis to detect threats in the environment, CylancePROTECT uses AI to identify and block known and unknown malware from running on mobile endpoints and from within applications.

Since CylancePROTECT is built into BlackBerry UEM and BlackBerry Dynamics applications, organizations can be assured that their entire mobile fleet is protected without having to rely on employees to maintain third-party applications. CylancePROTECT provides an improved user experience that prioritizes safety, productivity, and the seamless sharing of critical information with no separate product or console to set up and configure.