Verint Announces Situational Intelligence Platform Enhancements

April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Verint® Systems Inc. announced several enhancements to its Situational Intelligence Platform™ that help organizations strengthen their security strategies while providing Actionable Intelligence™ to improve operations.

Sitting at the core of the Intelligent Security Operations Center (ISOC), the Situational Intelligence Platform provides a suite of integrated features that enable situational control in complex security environments.

The ISOC aggregates multiple systems into a single interface and exposes it to an analytic layer that results in the delivery of Actionable Intelligence. The ISOC facilitates utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyze data across an enterprise’s domains and assess how it impacts the business as a whole. By unifying data to enable the detection and identification of risks, enterprises can move to a more predictive threat model.

Verint’s Situational Intelligence Platform consists of several modules that can be implemented separately or as part of the integrated platform.

One of the platform enhancements announced today is VMS One™. With this enhanced module, users gain a single, consolidated platform for the ISOC with video at the center and seamless correlation of sensors and alarms, allowing operators to immediately gain complete situational control while determining the appropriate intelligence-powered response. The solution fuses all relevant information, such as video, alarm notification, device state, analytics meta-data, search output and more, onto a dynamic GIS-map based interface, providing a clear and immediate picture of an incident and enabling faster and more efficient response. In addition to VMS One, the enhanced platform provides new capabilities in the Dispatch™, FaceDetect™ and Incident Management™ modules.