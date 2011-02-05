Cohesity Unveils Backup Service for Google Cloud

April 2019 by Marc Jacob

Cohesity announced the release of a new software as a service (SaaS) solution that delivers enterprise-grade backup and recovery for applications running on Google Cloud. Cohesity Cloud Backup Service for Google Cloud eliminates the need for customers to deploy backup software, infrastructure, or brittle custom scripts. Instead, customers can benefit from backup SaaS capabilities that are easy to use and integrate natively with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Annual spending on cloud infrastructure services rose by 48 percent in 2018, and as organizations bring more enterprise production workloads to the cloud, they expect data protection and backup that matches the ease-of-use associated with public cloud services like Google Cloud. Now, with a few simple clicks, enterprises can sign up for the Cohesity Cloud Backup Service to backup and recover their production workloads. The integration with GCP empowers enterprises to simplify management and hit critical service level agreements (SLAs).

Cohesity Cloud Backup Service for Google Cloud offers a range of new capabilities and benefits that make it easy for enterprises to meet business and regulatory backup compliance requirements:

● Enterprise-grade backup and protection for public cloud workloads: Cohesity snapshot integration with GCP provides native backup of Google Compute virtual machines (VMs), with granular search and recovery. Cohesity Cloud Backup Service delivers near-zero recovery times (RTOs) to any point in time, and reduces recovery point objectives (RPOs) to only a few minutes, empowering customers to meet the same stringent RPO/RTO requirements expected of on-premises offerings.

● Management ease and simplicity: Cohesity Cloud Backup Service offers a single SaaS-based dashboard for all management tasks, and provides self-service capabilities based on user roles. The service is natively integrated with GCP’s Identity and Access Management (IAM), helping to ensure users only have access to the resources specific for their job or task. Cohesity further reduces complexities through one-click deployment and reusable policies that eliminate the need for manual processes or custom scripts to automate backup scheduling, enforce retention policies, and consolidate backup activity.

● Consumption-based billing: Cohesity Cloud Backup Service offers consumption-based pricing that is fully integrated with GCP billing and available through the GCP Marketplace. Pay-as-you-go monthly charges enable customers to minimize capital expenditures and administrative complexity.