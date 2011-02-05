Lockpath Announces Significant Updates to Keylight Platform

April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Lockpath announced the release of Keylight 5.2. In this update, Keylight 5.2 users have access to an improved interface and more robust workflow engine providing a more collaborative user experience for truly integrated risk management.

This release continues to build upon the platform’s technical performance to further support customer’s risk management efforts.

In addition, Keylight 5.2 delivers an improved audit log functionality, providing increased visibility into user activity across the platform. It also enhances data integration capabilities with updates to connectors, assessments and the Keylight API.

Keylight brings visibility to risks frequently managed in disparate sources. It aggregates internal data points from all corners of the organization, as well as from assessments, audits, authoritative sources and external systems. By having everything centralized, correlated and connected, the platform enables organizations to see dependencies and to make smarter business decisions.

Keylight 5.2 is currently available to all cloud customers. On-premise customers will have access to the release on April 15.