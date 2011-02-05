Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Lockpath Announces Significant Updates to Keylight Platform

April 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Lockpath announced the release of Keylight 5.2. In this update, Keylight 5.2 users have access to an improved interface and more robust workflow engine providing a more collaborative user experience for truly integrated risk management.

This release continues to build upon the platform’s technical performance to further support customer’s risk management efforts.

In addition, Keylight 5.2 delivers an improved audit log functionality, providing increased visibility into user activity across the platform. It also enhances data integration capabilities with updates to connectors, assessments and the Keylight API.

Keylight brings visibility to risks frequently managed in disparate sources. It aggregates internal data points from all corners of the organization, as well as from assessments, audits, authoritative sources and external systems. By having everything centralized, correlated and connected, the platform enables organizations to see dependencies and to make smarter business decisions.

Keylight 5.2 is currently available to all cloud customers. On-premise customers will have access to the release on April 15.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 