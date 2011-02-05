Veeva Systems Selects Lacework Cloud Security Platform to Help Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lacework® announced that Veeva Systems has chosen the Lacework Cloud Security Platform to provide advanced security and compliance capabilities atop its infrastructure hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS). Lacework enables Veeva, a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry, to help automate configuration monitoring, threat detection and incident response across its fleet of workloads deployed on AWS. Veeva is the latest leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company to use the Lacework Cloud Security Platform. Other customers include Snowflake Computing, Guidebook and Vera.

“The goal of security is to enable engineering and operations to securely release innovative new services and applications that drive our core business,” said David Tsao, Global Information Security Officer at Veeva Systems. “With the Lacework Cloud Security Platform, we’re able to keep our highly dynamic AWS environment secure while offering high quality, actionable security signals. The level of automation built into the platform, its host-based IDS, and its compliance audit capabilities, keeps the security of our AWS environment moving at the same pace as development.”

Lacework brings end-to-end security and compliance to organizations deploying applications on AWS. The Lacework Cloud Security Platform addresses the unique demands of the cloud: speed, scale and automation. The technology backbone of the platform, Polygraph®, combines active cloud resource monitoring, advanced analytics and smart visualization. Utilizing the Lacework Cloud Security Platform, security teams can quickly, and easily, minimize security risks, detect threats and close compliance gaps without slowing down the pace of innovation.

“Veeva’s selection of Lacework for cloud security and compliance further showcases our momentum in delivering truly automated, end-to-end, security for AWS to our forward-thinking and security-conscious customers,” said Dan Hubbard, Chief Security Architect at Lacework. “There is a need for speed, scale and automation when keeping today’s highly dynamic cloud workloads secure. Our SaaS-based solution deploys in minutes, immediately delivering demonstrable value to Veeva’s already established AWS infrastructure.”

Lacework was recently named a Cool Vendor in the May 2018 Gartner Cool Vendors in Cloud Security report. The Lacework Cloud Security Platform delivers advanced protection for AWS accounts and users, AWS S3 buckets and workloads. Its host-based intrusion detection system (IDS) tracks activities and detects anomalies down to the most granular level, including processes and files. The end result is fine-grained visibility with one of the richest cloud security dataset presented in a meaningful, easy to navigate UI.