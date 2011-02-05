Anam in partnership with HGC to deploy SMS Firewall & A2P Security Services in Vietnamobile network

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

Anam Technologies are delighted to announce a partnership with HGC to offer its Industry SMS Firewall and A2P Managed Services to Vietnamobile, one of the Hutchison Group networks. The joint initiative will generate increased A2P revenues and deliver improved customer satisfaction by addressing SMS Spam on the back of a secured SMS infrastructure.

Anam was very recently declared the No 1 Tier 1 SMS Firewall vendor for 2017. The research which was conducted by Rocco, an independent MNO specialist consultancy, involved 172 MNO’s in 141 counties and rated 15 industry vendors.

HGC were seeking a strategic partner with complementary A2P security capabilities, Irfan Abubaid, Assistant Vice President for HGC’s Global Messaging International Business remarked that “the A2P opportunity for MNO’s is best addressed by a combination of filtering, reporting and analytics that feed into insightful business level decision-making. Anam bring substantial technology credentials and business knowledge in the A2P SMS securitizations area and we are confident that, with HGC being a global A2P Hub that leverages on its well-established international network of MNOs and its knowledge of A2P aggregator community. We are looking forward to engaging with mobile operators in Asia and across the globe in helping them to swiftly monetize A2P opportunities and put in place a robust securitization program with our world class technology partners.

Announcing the contract, Anam’s Director of Sales, Clive Steady stated “Being selected by HGC provides a strong seal of approval for both Anam’s technology and services as well as endorsing our position as the No 1 SMS firewall vendor in the market. The potential to rapidly monetise SMS traffic is enormous and we are very excited to secure this opportunity with the HGC team.