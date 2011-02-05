Previder tackles enterprise cloud demand with ADVA’s DCI solution

May 2018 by Marc Jacob

ADVA announced that Previder has deployed its FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) data center interconnect (DCI) platform to meet booming enterprise cloud service demand. The open, multi-protocol network, which also features ADVA’s OpenFabric(TM) cross-connect technology for flexible service delivery, enables the colocation and cloud services provider to maximize the value of its existing infrastructure as it smoothly transitions to 100Gbit/s transport. Previder, the largest Dutch-based and owned data center company in the Netherlands, will leverage its new 400km ring network to deliver 100GbE and 16Gbit/s Fibre Channel services to its enterprise customers. Dutch transport solutions specialists and ADVA partner TrueCom also played a key role in the process.

"Deploying ADVA’s next-generation DCI technology is key to growing our cloud enterprise services. With its flexibility, high-capacity and multi-protocol support, this new solution is also central to our business continuity and disaster recovery service strategy," said Tim Timmerman, CEO, Previder. "After extensive comparisons with other vendors and thorough PoCs conducted with TrueCom and ADVA, it was the small footprint and energy efficiency of the FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) that set it out from the crowd. Interoperability was also crucial. This solution ensured a seamless transition, protecting the value of our previous investment and enabling all elements to be controlled by a single management system. What’s more, our network is now scalable and ready to expand with our customers’ needs."

Designed for scalability and bandwidth optimization, the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform offers unrivalled efficiency. It delivers huge energy savings and, with its incredibly small footprint, occupies very little rack space. Previder’s new network is also enhanced with ADVA’s FSP 3000 QuadFlex(TM) capabilities. This innovative line card technology enables a single chassis to support multi-Terabit transmissions over long distances without the need for signal regeneration. Also key to the new solution is the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric(TM), an entirely new optical transport network (OTN) cross-connect design. It creates a distributed architecture optimized for the metro, enabling cloud service providers like Previder to simply and efficiently aggregate lower speeds.

"Our DCI technology meets the most exacting density, security and energy demands. It’s the ultimate tool to enable forward-looking cloud operators like Previder to expand its colocation environment and deliver even more attractive on-demand connectivity offerings," commented Yann Evain, sales director, Benelux, ADVA. "Built on our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and our OpenFabric(TM) OTN technology, this new solution is optimized to deliver enormous amounts of bandwidth whilst at the same time driving down cost, space and power consumption. Our CloudConnect(TM) is also engineered for scale and openness. This ensures that the new network is primed and ready to support to 32Gbit/s Fiber Channel services in the future. It also means there are no lock-ins and no restrictions to prevent Previder taking advantage of the latest DCI innovation in years to come."