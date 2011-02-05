Veeam Re-Structures Executive Team; Andrei Baronov Promoted to CEO

Veeam® Software announced that it has re-structured its executive team, promoting Andrei Baronov to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In addition to Co-Founder Mr. Baronov’s promotion, Ratmir Timashev, Veeam’s other Co-Founder, becomes Executive Vice President (EVP), WW Sales and Marketing, with William Largent assuming the role of Executive Vice President (EVP), Operations. Both Mr. Timashev and Mr. Largent will report to the CEO.

These executive changes add extra focus and strength to help the company continue its rapid expansion into the Enterprise and Cloud segments and enable it to accelerate growth across all markets.

Veeam recently reported its 41st consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, experiencing a 20% year-over-year (YoY) increase in bookings and more than 26% YoY growth in its cloud business. Moreover, traction with its alliance partners outperformed all expectations, with Cisco, HPE, Lenovo and NetApp helping drive a 128% YoY increase in bookings via unique resale agreements. The executive changes will enable Veeam to continue its growth trajectory to be the next billion-dollar software company.