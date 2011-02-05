Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Veeam Re-Structures Executive Team; Andrei Baronov Promoted to CEO

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Veeam® Software announced that it has re-structured its executive team, promoting Andrei Baronov to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In addition to Co-Founder Mr. Baronov’s promotion, Ratmir Timashev, Veeam’s other Co-Founder, becomes Executive Vice President (EVP), WW Sales and Marketing, with William Largent assuming the role of Executive Vice President (EVP), Operations. Both Mr. Timashev and Mr. Largent will report to the CEO.

These executive changes add extra focus and strength to help the company continue its rapid expansion into the Enterprise and Cloud segments and enable it to accelerate growth across all markets.

Veeam recently reported its 41st consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, experiencing a 20% year-over-year (YoY) increase in bookings and more than 26% YoY growth in its cloud business. Moreover, traction with its alliance partners outperformed all expectations, with Cisco, HPE, Lenovo and NetApp helping drive a 128% YoY increase in bookings via unique resale agreements. The executive changes will enable Veeam to continue its growth trajectory to be the next billion-dollar software company.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 