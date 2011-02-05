Dimension Data appoints Nemo Verbist as Group Executive for Customer Experience and Digital Workplace

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Dimension Data, the USD 8 billion global technology integrator and managed services provider, today announced the appointment of Nemo Verbist as its new Group Executive for Customer Experience (CX) and Digital Workplace (DW). His appointment is effective from 1 November 2018 when he will be responsible for delivering the vision, strategy and Go-To-Market (GTM) execution for the CX and DW practices.

Verbist, who joined Dimension Data in 2006, is an experienced leader with a solid track record of over 20 years’ experience in selling complex ICT solutions to support business objectives. He has fulfilled a broad range of roles in strategy and sales in Belgium and across the broader Europe theatre.

In his latest role, he has been managing the CX and DW GTM practices across Europe and has been a key contributor of the overall European GTM Strategy and Execution. Prior to the CX and DW European role, Verbist was the Belgian General Manager for Euricom, a wholly-owned Dimension Data company, focusing on application development for enterprise applications and mobile apps.