IGEL Hires EUC Visionary and Endpoint Security Expert, Simon Townsend, as Chief Marketing Officer, EMEA

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

IGEL announced that it has named Simon Townsend Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market. A veteran expert in end user computing (EUC) technologies, Townsend brings more than 20 years of experience in the evolution of endpoint computing technology with a particular emphasis on virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) implementations, and enhanced endpoint security.

Townsend joins IGEL from Ivanti where he was Chief Technologist, EMEA and a member of the Office of the CTO. A frequent industry speaker, author and visionary on industry topics related to endpoint security, VDI, Citrix, Windows and DaaS, Townsend played a key role in defining and delivering corporate, field and product marketing strategies.

While at Ivanti, serving as an executive field technologist, Townsend worked directly with customers, partners, field sales, product management and marketing teams to ensure that both customer and software vendor were aligned as those customers looked to adopt the innovative technologies they need to enhance endpoint security and productivity. Townsend came to Ivanti through the company’s acquisition of AppSense where he most recently served as Chief Technologist, EMEA, again ensuring that multiple functions within the business were aligned with market changes and customer requirements.

At AppSense for over 11 years, Townsend also previously served as the company’s Vice President, Product Management and led the Global Pre-Sales and Systems Engineering teams. He holds a bachelor’s degree in IT and business from Bournemouth University.