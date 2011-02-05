Arrow Electronics and HyTrust sign distribution agreement

October 2018 by Marc Jacob

Arrow Electronics announced its distribution agreement with HyTrust, a provider of workload security solutions for multi-cloud infrastructure. The agreement covers the Baltics, Benelux, Eastern Europe, France, Germany, Nordics, Spain and UK and Ireland.

In addition, Arrow will act as an aggregator to provide HyTrust solutions to cloud and managed service providers, enabling them to create ‘as-a-service’ offerings. The distribution agreement enables channel clients to provide what HyTrust considers secure and regulatory compliant cloud offerings to their end customers. HyTrust’s solutions include workload encryption and software-defined data center security that allows organizations to set policy-based controls to govern each part of their infrastructure.

HyTrust’s Cloud Security Policy Framework (CloudSPF™) provides key capabilities for a full data protection program including encryption and key management, data geo-fencing, data discovery and classification, granular access controls, forensic logging and compliance enforcement.