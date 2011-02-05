Update on the intended offer by Thales for Gemalto
January 2018 by Marc Jacob
Thales and Gemalto confirm that they are making good progress on the preparation for the Offer. Thales expects to submit a request for review and approval of the offer document in relation to the Offer with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) during the week beginning 29 January 2018, which is before the applicable deadline under Dutch law.
In addition, Thales and Gemalto confirm that the process to obtain the required regulatory approvals and clearances for the Offer is proceeding. The transaction is expected to close shortly after Thales has secured all customary regulatory approvals and clearances, which is anticipated in the second half of 2018.
