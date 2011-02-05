Update on the intended offer by Thales for Gemalto

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Thales and Gemalto confirm that they are making good progress on the preparation for the Offer. Thales expects to submit a request for review and approval of the offer document in relation to the Offer with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) during the week beginning 29 January 2018, which is before the applicable deadline under Dutch law.