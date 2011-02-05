Yansouni as VP of Worldwide Channel

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, announced the appointment of Bertrand Yansouni as the company’s VP of Worldwide Channel. In this role, Yansouni will develop and lead the global vision and strategy for Rubrik channel partners, including value added resellers, distributors and solution providers. Yansouni will report to Mark Smith, EVP of Global Sales and Business Development.

Yansouni has helped design and execute highly leveraged go-to-market strategies at market-defining enterprise technology companies for over 25 years. In his most recent role as Google Cloud’s VP of Global Partner Sales and Strategic Partnerships, he was responsible for a go-to-market partner ecosystem of 13,000 partners and led a business unit that achieved 300% YoY growth.

Prior to joining Google, Yansouni was VP of Global Partner Sales at Cloudera, the leading provider of Apache Hadoop-based software, services and training. Yansouni has also held channel leadership roles at Riverbed and VMware. Yansouni holds a BSIE from Stanford University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.