Device Authority and Thales announce partnership to Deliver Trust for IoT with HSMs

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Device Authority announces its first HSM partnership and technology integration with Thales eSecurity delivering trust in devices and data to enable increased adoption of the IoT.

Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform (version 5.8 also announced today) integrates with the Thales nShield Connect hardware security module (HSM) to provide high-assurance device authentication, managed end-to-end encryption, and certificate provisioning for IoT devices, ideal for medical, industrial and other smart connected products. KeyScaler delivers a scalable, device-based authentication and authorization to establish a strong root of trust and identity assurance for IoT headless devices.

IoT presents considerable security risks, operational challenges and data security/privacy issues for organizations. The recent Mirai Botnet and its advanced successors, Persirai, Reaper have proven the importance of IoT device identity and credential management. KeyScaler uniquely combines device identity and end-to-end data security to address the security challenges for enterprise IoT operations.

Encryption keys handled outside an HSM are more vulnerable to attack, which can lead to compromise of critical keys. HSMs are a proven and auditable way to secure valuable cryptographic material. Thales nShield Connect secures the generation and storage of the private keys used by the KeyScaler platform within a FIPS 140-2 certified protected environment. This provides the highest level of security and assurance against key compromise and theft.