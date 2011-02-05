Matrix Unites with Southco for an Exemplary Data Centre Security Solution

January 2018 by Marc Jacob

Matrix joins hands with Southco - A Trusted Global in Engineered Touch Point Solutions, to offer a security solution. This solution is engineered to resolve all security concerns of Data Centres. The solution strengthens security of the data racks user-wise and rack-wise using biometric technology. Matrix biometric terminal triggers the Southco electronic lock to unlock for a pre-defined time interval. Moreover, it even notifies the administrator in case of real-time abnormalities.

Matrix Access Control solution is a comprehensive and flexible access control solution by which data racks are biometrically secured with records of every access along with its duration. Only authorized person can get access of specific rack for the stipulated time using biometric verification.

Southco’s Electronic Locking solution features an efficient microprocessor controlled gear motor design that ensures minimal power consumption and provides intelligent locking and monitoring capabilities. Hence, the amalgamation of these splendid solutions results in extraordinary and vastly beneficial end customer solution.