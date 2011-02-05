CTA to announce new board member; Rapid7 CEO Corey Thomas
January 2018 by Marc Jacob
The Cyber Threat Alliance will announce the addition of Corey Thomas, president and CEO of Rapid7 to the organization’s board of directors. This addition comes on the heels of a major year of growth for the CTA— adding three new members to the alliance, bringing the total number of members to 14.
Corey will join the founding members of the CTA including Check Point, Cisco, Fortinet, McAfee LLC, Palo Alto Networks and Symantec on the board. This is the first election of seats on the Board of Directors reserved for affiliate member representatives, and voted on by CTA member peers.
