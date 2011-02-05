Search
Untangle Teams with Malwarebytes for End-to-End SMB Security

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

Untangle® Inc. announced a new agreement to integrate Malwarebytes’ Endpoint Protection and Untangle’s cloud security platform, Command Center, to provide administrators with a single pane of glass to manage security orchestration across the network and connected devices, ensuring consistent, comprehensive security protection end-to-end.

Untangle Command Center coupled with Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection offers administrators:

● Greater visibility into the profile of hosts on the network including operating systems, installed software and security status.

● Status of the last Malwarebytes scan, including time, duration, threats discovered, quarantined endpoints and any remediation.

● Ability to initiate a Malwarebytes scan on any host, plus easy navigation between Untangle Command Center and Malwarebytes Management portal.

● A single pane of glass for understanding the security status of the network and connected hosts, including identified threats and remediation.

Untangle Command Center provides cloud-based, centralized management for Untangle NG Firewall deployments. With the integration of Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection, Command Center gives administrators full visibility, protection and control over the network and connected devices.

Untangle Command Center with Malwarebytes is available to customers today at untangle.com. Command Center centralized management is included for Untangle NG Firewall Complete subscribers at no extra cost.




