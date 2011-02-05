A10 Networks’ Cloud-Native Application Delivery Solution Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks announced the availability of its cloud-native Application Delivery solution including the Harmony Controller, vThunder ADC and Lightning ADC in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. A10’s customers can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

A10 Networks’ Harmony Controller provides centralised management and analytics for A10 secure application services, including A10 Thunder ADC and Lightning ADC, SSLi, CFW, and CGN in multi-cloud environments for application configuration and policy enforcement. With the Harmony Controller, organisations can efficiently automate deployment and operations of application services, increase operational efficiency and agility, and enhance end-user experiences. The AI-powered analytics solution simplifies the management of distributed application services to dramatically shorten troubleshooting times, receive alerts on performance or security anomalies, improve capacity planning, and optimise IT infrastructure and multi-cloud environments.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Capabilities of the A10 Harmony Controller include:

• Centralised management: Easily configure and manage policies across applications deployed in datacenters, private and public clouds

• Traffic and security analytics: Gain visibility and actionable insights into per-application traffic and simplify troubleshooting via access to contextualised data and logs

• Multi-tenancy and self-service: A hierarchical tenancy model enhances agility without compromising governance across the infrastructure

• Highly scalable and platform-agnostic: The container-based, microservices architecture allows controller capacity to be scaled without interrupting operations

• Device lifecycle management: Centralised device lifecycle management for A10 hardware appliances or software instances allows for easy management of a large number of devices by grouping devices and applying common templates

• Integration with Kubernetes environments via the A10 Ingress Controller