HotLink Enables Service Providers to Battle Cybersecurity Attacks with New Fully-Integrated Veeam Cloud Connect Technology

December 2018 by Marc Jacob

HotLink® Corporation announced its beta program for Veeam Cloud & Service Providers (CSPs) to address next-generation cybersecurity threats affecting their backup and replication customers. As a Veeam Alliance Partner, HotLink’s new technology delivers robust cybersecurity capabilities to identify, analyze and remediate a broad spectrum of security threats that negatively impact disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and backup as a service (BaaS) end users.

With this new HotLink technology, Veeam partners can provide their customers with the automated cyber analysis and actionable intelligence to fight compromises that render backups unrecoverable in the event of a cyberattack or other production irregularity.

According to a recent Ponemon study, two-thirds of small- and mid-sized businesses reported a threat evaded their intrusion detection systems, and 53 percent were attacked by ransomware two or more times. As next-generation malware, ransomware, phishing attacks, advanced persistent threats, internal bad actors and inadvertent IT errors escalate in frequency and complexity, threats can lie dormant for months – taking 197 days on average to identify a cyber breach, according to recent research. Months of undetected vulnerabilities then propagate into backup files and disaster recovery (DR) systems designed to protect companies if front-end security solutions fail, making recovery time protracted or often infeasible. HotLink’s new technology for Veeam DRaaS and BaaS providers offers a powerful, cost-effective solution for detection and remediation of security threats for end users of all sizes.

Industry research shows that more than 50 percent of IT shops indicate security is a top priority in their 2019 budgets. HotLink helps Veeam partners differentiate their DRaaS and BaaS offerings and gain new revenue opportunities by offering robust and unique cybersecurity capabilities, such as fine-grained security fingerprints, correlation to threat intelligence and policy-based analysis of every backup and replica – all without the requirement to restore virtual machines in a sandbox or affecting customer production environments. This is an industry first and an important step toward protecting Veeam customers from the daily attacks facing critical operations. To support various service provider business models, HotLink’s cybersecurity technology for Veeam will have a range of licensing options, including:

• Continuous backup and replication cybersecurity fingerprinting and analysis with correlation to multiple threat intelligence feeds, enabling the most comprehensive threat protection and recovery;

• Basic backup and replication cybersecurity fingerprinting and threat analysis, enabling a low-cost, easy-to-use entry level CSP offering; and

• Limited-term cybersecurity analysis following broad-based malware or ransomware outbreaks, assuring customers can identify latent threats and avoid major disaster.