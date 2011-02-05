Untangle Extends the Network to the Edge with the Release of Untangle SD-WAN Router and New eSeries Appliances

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Untangle® Inc. announced the pre-order availability of its highly anticipated Untangle SD-WAN Router, providing customers with a simplified and economical approach to branch office networking, meeting the needs of small offices with budget restrictions.

According to a recent survey by Untangle, 61 percent of SMBs note that branch office management and maintaining network security are their biggest incentives to deploy SD-WAN solutions for their organization. As work teams have become spread across increasingly large distances, working both remotely and across multiple branch offices, it is imperative to prioritize business-critical applications needed to keep teams connected. Untangle’s SD-WAN Router is a lightweight device that extends the network to the edge, bringing connectivity to branch offices. With Untangle’s SD-WAN Router, real-time performance monitoring and configurable, dynamic WAN balancing improves the performance of inexpensive internet connections to eliminate the need for expensive upgrades to dedicated links or MPLS.

The Untangle SD-WAN Router is a key component of the Untangle Network Security Framework, announced in March 2019, which includes the award-winning NG Firewall and Command Center products. With the addition of the Untangle SD-WAN Router, customers can now build a comprehensive and secure software defined network that includes branch office connectivity, internet optimization, complete network visibility, fast deployment with zero touch provisioning and business continuity. All of this is now available to SMBs at a fraction of the cost of other SD-WAN vendors.

Untangle is also releasing its eSeries appliances, lightweight edge devices designed for branch office connectivity, WAN performance optimization, and business continuity. The Untangle eSeries appliances feature multiple WAN interfaces, 802.11ac WiFi, fiber and LTE cellular connectivity. All Untangle eSeries appliances support zero touch provisioning and remote management via Command Center.

The Untangle SD-WAN Router is now available for pre-order and will be shipping in early December 2019.