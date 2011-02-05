Check Point Announces Integration of CloudGuard with Microsoft Azure Security Center

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Check Point announce a key integration between CloudGuard and Microsoft Azure Security Center. The integration delivers comprehensive Azure security posture management which is based on an aggregated view of Azure security recommendations from both CloudGuard and Azure Security Center, in a single pane of glass. The integration adds to numerous existing integrations between Check Point and Microsoft products, including CloudGuard integration with Azure Sentinel and SandBlast Mobile integration with Microsoft Intune.

The announcement also marks a continuation of the growing strategic business relationship between Check Point and Microsoft. Check Point has Gold MPN partner (Microsoft Partner Network) status and is an IP Co-Sell Ready security ISV (Independent Software Vendor) with Microsoft.

CloudGuard is a leading cloud security solution that includes end-to-end compliance management with automated data aggregation and in-place remediation for Azure. CloudGuard simplifies the public cloud compliance and security posture management process, while also cutting down the time it takes for achieving compliance, when deploying workloads in Azure.