IGEL, Citrix and Ingram Micro Offer Combined Solution to Simplify Access to Azure-Delivered Cloud Workspaces

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

IGEL announced the launch of a new bundle, available through Ingram Micro Inc., that combines best-in-breed products from IGEL and Citrix to simplify the delivery of high performance end user computing with “anywhere access” in the cloud. Ideal for organisations that need to rapidly address their ageing Microsoft Windows 7 endpoints before end of support on January 14, 2020, the new combined offering simplifies the migration of Windows desktops to Azure for the cloud workspace environment that improves security and control while lowering operational cost.

The new combined solution from IGEL, Citrix and Ingram Micro enables organisations to take full advantage of public cloud desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) workspaces from the Microsoft Azure cloud in the form of Windows Virtual Desktops (WVDs). The solution includes Citrix® Workspace, a unified, secure and intelligent work platform that transforms the employee experience by organising, guiding, and automating all activities people need to do their best work anywhere, anytime from any device. It also features IGEL Workspace Edition software which combines the IGEL OS next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) for legendary endpoint management and control simplicity. The Citrix/IGEL combined solution is available as a single offering from Ingram Micro, further enhancing the simplified adoption of WVD DaaS workspaces.