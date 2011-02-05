Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Tufin Provides End-to-End Automation for VMware NSX-T Data Center

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tufin® announced end-to-end Zero Touch Automation for the VMware NSX-T Data Center in the Tufin Orchestration Suite. The new integration enables VMware customers moving from NSX-V to NSX-T to leverage Tufin to implement security policy changes in minutes instead of days, more securely and accurately across their hybrid IT environments.

As VMware customers migrate to NSX-T, which provides an agile software-defined infrastructure to build cloud-native application environments, Tufin is now delivering analysis and automation across the complex enterprise network that is built around the NSX-T Data Center.

With Tufin, VMware NSX-T customers can now centrally manage and control microsegmentation, continuously monitor adherence to the security policy and automate security changes throughout the data center, via a single interface. The Tufin Orchestration Suite provides unprecedented visibility and control of the security configuration in the Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC), enabling unified security policy management across the entire enterprise – including physical and virtual networks, hybrid cloud platforms and cloud-native environments.

Tufin’s integration helps VMware NSX customers achieve:

• Visibility – the ability to view and track changes to security policy and configuration across the NSX-T environment and the rest of the hybrid network
• Microsegmentation – the ability to define and manage microsegmentation, both within the NSX-T environment and across the external data center
• Policy-driven change automation – the ability to automate network changes while enabling adherence to corporate policy, understanding the potential risk, and pushing changes to relevant platforms
• Kubernetes Security – the ability to apply all the benefits above to VMware Enterprise PKS on-premises and in the cloud with Tufin Orca

NSX-T functionality will be available with the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite 19.3.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 